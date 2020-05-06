Global  

X Æ A-12: Elon Musk and Grimes confirm baby name

BBC News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
The singer Grimes offers an explanation of the unusual name to her followers on social media.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Elon Musk and Grimes welcomes new baby

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomes new baby 00:16

 Elon Musk is a father again after confirming the news on Twitter. This is the first child for his 32-year-old girlfriend Grimes.

Grimes Breaks Down Meaning of Baby's Unusual Name | Billboard News [Video]

Grimes Breaks Down Meaning of Baby's Unusual Name | Billboard News

A day after the blessed event, Grimes hit Twitter to break down her son's unusual moniker and the internet had a lot of questions.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:06Published
Grimes explains child's unusual moniker [Video]

Grimes explains child's unusual moniker

Grimes has explained the meaning behind her child's unusual name - X Æ A-12.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:49Published

Elon Musk reveals strange baby name

Grimes has finally explained the meaning behind the strange name – but some people are still scratching their heads
CBS News

Elon Musk and Grimes just welcomed their baby boy. Here's how the eccentric CEO makes and spends his $38.2 billion fortune.

Elon Musk and Grimes just welcomed their baby boy. Here's how the eccentric CEO makes and spends his $38.2 billion fortune.· *The **Tesla and SpaceX* CEO Elon Musk and Canadian recording artist Grimes welcomed a baby boy on Monday night. Musk tweeted that they'd named the baby "X...
