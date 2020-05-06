Global  

Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with video

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with videoThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books. View this post on Instagram "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story

Harry and Meghan celebrate son Archie’s first birthday with a story 02:54

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have marked their son’s first birthday by posting a video of Meghan reading to a beaming Archie. With her son in her lap and proud father Harry behind the camera, Meghan holds the classic children’s tale Duck! Rabbit! – one of Archie’s favourite books.

