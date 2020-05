Recent related videos from verified sources Covid update: US' $3.6mn aid for India; Elon Musk courts arrest; mortality data



From the United States of America promising India $3.6 million to help in the fight against Covid-19, to India's health minister stating that the country's mortality rate due to the new disease is.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:51 Published 1 hour ago 149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 countries from May 16-22 | Oneindia News



The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission meant to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad due to the worldwide lockdown induced by the coronavirus will be held between May 16 and May 22. Sources.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Johnson: Lockdown measures could be eased from Monday Lockdown measures could start being eased from Monday, Boris Johnson said as he set a new goal for increasing coronavirus testing capacity.

Belfast Telegraph 1 week ago



Wear face coverings, UK says, as confusion surrounds lockdown easing Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings, though his...

Reuters 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this