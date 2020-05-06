Coronavirus: Neil Ferguson to face no police action for 'undermining' lockdown

A scientist whose research aided Boris Johnson’s decision to impose a lockdown has resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after admitting an “error of judgment”. Professor Neil Ferguson said on Tuesday that he regretted “undermining” the continued need for social...
Prof Neil Ferguson was a government adviser on coronavirus. He helped the Prime Minister work out the coronavirus-controlling lockdown campaign. Unless we... Anorak Also reported by •Seattle Times •Tamworth Herald