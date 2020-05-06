Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Florian Schneider > Florian Schneider death: Kraftwerk musician dies, aged 73

Florian Schneider death: Kraftwerk musician dies, aged 73

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Florian Schneider death: Kraftwerk musician dies, aged 73Florian Schneider, the co-founder of Kraftwerk, has died of cancer, aged 73. Schneider, who inspired a song on David Bowie record Heroes, formed the German electronic band with Ralf Hütter in 1970. Sony Berlin confirmed that Schneider died last week. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Schneider remained a member of the band up until 2008, by which time they had released 10 studio albums, including the five-track record Autobahn (1974). Bowie’s experimental track “V-2 Schneider” was named after the multi-instrumentalist, who could play – among other things – the flute, guitar, saxophone and synthesiser. It is unknown...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73 01:03

 Florian Schneider, the co-founding member of pioneering electronic music group Kraftwerk, has died after a short battle with cancer.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

That Most Important Thing Love Movie (1975) - Romy Schneider, Jacques Dutronc, Fabio Testi, Klaus Kinski [Video]

That Most Important Thing Love Movie (1975) - Romy Schneider, Jacques Dutronc, Fabio Testi, Klaus Kinski

That Most Important Thing Love Movie Trailer HD - (original French title: L'important c'est d'aimer) - starring Romy Schneider, Jacques Dutronc, Fabio Testi, Klaus Kinski L'Important c'est d'aimer..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Has Died

Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Has DiedHe was 73 years old... *Kraftwerk's* *Florian Schneider* has died, it has been confirmed. The German musician helped form the group in 1970, emerging from...
Clash

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider-Esleben dies aged 73

BERLIN (AP) — Florian Schneider-Esleben, a co-founder of German electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, has died, record label Sony said Wednesday. He was 73....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

herr_elljott

💛Leon Jeske💛🚴🏻‍♂️🏳️‍🌈 RT @steve_sps: So sad to hear of the death aged 73 of Florian Schneider - founding member of Kraftwerk. They were so way ahead of their ti… 1 minute ago

LickMyOcelot

Mike Edmunds in his living room 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 3. We've had several musical heroes go in the last few years, but the news today of the death of Florian Schneider… https://t.co/b2REdqpLHu 12 minutes ago

Meat_Bucket

Peter Stuart RT @JahDuran: Very sad to hear about the death of Florian Schneider. Kraftwerk are not only one of my favourite bands but they're the corne… 12 minutes ago

anorszka

Orsolya Anikó Szkárosi RT @consequence: A representative for Kraftwerk has announced Florian Schneider had been battling cancer before his death: https://t.co/F54… 14 minutes ago

Debswakefield

Deborah Crelly V sad about death of Florian Schneider, artists now still citing Kraftwerk as influential, saw them in 81 with the… https://t.co/RVVyg6whRM 15 minutes ago

deborahleary

Deborah Leary OBE So sad to hear about the death of Florian Schneider. Absolutely loved Kraftwerk. The Model brings back great memori… https://t.co/ghp7Ojd2AN 17 minutes ago

fig100

Ferg Morrissey Very sorry to hear of the death of Florian Schneider. A visionary musician,way ahead of his time. #Kraftwerk 17 minutes ago

tama123789

たま RT @billboard: Artists in the electronic music community are turning to social media, following the news of Florian Schneider's death, to m… 22 minutes ago