ESO instrument finds closest black hole to Earth

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

ESO Science Release A team of astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other institutes has discovered a black hole lying just 1000 light-years from Earth. The black hole is closer to our ESO Science Release A team of astronomers from the European Southern Observatory (ESO) and other institutes has discovered a black hole lying just 1000 light-years from Earth. The black hole is closer to our Solar System than any other found to date and forms part of a triple system that can be seen with the naked eye. The team found evidence for the invisible object by tracking its two companion stars using the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in Chile . They say this system could just be the tip of the iceberg, as many more similar black holes could be found in the future."We were totally surprised when we realised that this is the first stellar system with a black... 👓 View full article

