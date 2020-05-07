VE Day 2020: How is it being celebrated this year?

Puneeth Naag RT @IbrAp1KAchU20: This terrorist kidnapped family members of policemen. And today , he is being celebrated as a tailor’s son. Ok. 51 seconds ago

#Screwterrorism RT @airnewsalerts: The festival of Buddha Purnima is being celebrated today. Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed Day as… 2 minutes ago

zoe summer so has sarah... interesting how tony is being being celebrated & talked about but we aren’t seeing the same energy… https://t.co/mpGgWOiNtW 3 minutes ago

First India The festival of #BuddhaPurnima is being celebrated today. Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed D… https://t.co/sLYVZuzIJA 4 minutes ago

Shreyansh Kumar Singh The festival of Buddha Purnima is being celebrated today. Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed D… https://t.co/VtbVCuKxTc 4 minutes ago

may campbell RT @MattTempest: When I was a kid, in the 1970s and 1980s, I don't remember VE Day even being mentioned, let alone celebrated https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

Bono❤Tine 🥕 #OustDuterte After reading this, I hope y'all would stop making fun of her head-shaving incident. The world celebrated her asce… https://t.co/kgVxmzBEsT 6 minutes ago