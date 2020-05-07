Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > VE Day 2020: How is it being celebrated this year?

VE Day 2020: How is it being celebrated this year?

BBC News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Coronavirus means people are marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day from their own homes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 9 Facts About Mother's Day

9 Facts About Mother's Day 01:18

 9 Facts About Mother's Day 1. The date changes due to it being held annually on May's second Sunday. May 10 is the scheduled date for the holiday in 2020. 2. Ancient Greece was one of the earliest civilizations to honor mothers. 3. According to Reuters, Mother's Day sees the highest volume of phone...

Recent related videos from verified sources

National Nurses Day [Video]

National Nurses Day

National Nurses Day

Credit: KDRVPublished
Teens making mother's day cards for memory care center [Video]

Teens making mother's day cards for memory care center

Valley teens are making mother's day cards for memory care center.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

23 ways to honor Mother's Day — without breaking the bank

You can't exactly take mom or the motherly figure in your life out to dinner for Mother's Day this year, but don't fret. There are still plenty of ways to show...
Mashable Also reported by •Seattle Times

May Day marks pain, not celebration for workers hit by virus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — May Day usually brings both protest rallies and celebrations rallies marking international Labor Day. This year, many in Asia are...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

puneethnaag98

Puneeth Naag RT @IbrAp1KAchU20: This terrorist kidnapped family members of policemen. And today , he is being celebrated as a tailor’s son. Ok. 51 seconds ago

BrightAint

#Screwterrorism RT @airnewsalerts: The festival of Buddha Purnima is being celebrated today. Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed Day as… 2 minutes ago

th0tfulthot

zoe summer so has sarah... interesting how tony is being being celebrated & talked about but we aren’t seeing the same energy… https://t.co/mpGgWOiNtW 3 minutes ago

thefirstindia

First India The festival of #BuddhaPurnima is being celebrated today. Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed D… https://t.co/sLYVZuzIJA 4 minutes ago

shreysrsingh

Shreyansh Kumar Singh The festival of Buddha Purnima is being celebrated today. Vesak-Buddha Poornima is considered the Triple Blessed D… https://t.co/VtbVCuKxTc 4 minutes ago

maycam4

may campbell RT @MattTempest: When I was a kid, in the 1970s and 1980s, I don't remember VE Day even being mentioned, let alone celebrated https://t.co… 4 minutes ago

ItsBonoBitch

Bono❤Tine 🥕 #OustDuterte After reading this, I hope y'all would stop making fun of her head-shaving incident. The world celebrated her asce… https://t.co/kgVxmzBEsT 6 minutes ago

StarkillerOuro

Starkiller @AWACSSkyEye @BLrssg @WarcomOps @Garuda323 @TekinomoK18 @belkan_inVaydor *I would walk inside the building that the… https://t.co/3zUAskQvdg 6 minutes ago