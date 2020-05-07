Kayleigh McEnany Turns the Tables on Reporters About the Media Downplaying the Threat of COVID-19
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Julio Rosas | @Julio_Rosas11 | Posted: May 06, 2020 5:50 PM Share Tweet Source: White House/Screenshot White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany flipped the script on a reporter during a press briefing on Wednesday about past comments she made about the threat posed by the Wuhan coronavirus. A reporter asked McEnany about how she told the Fox Business Network on February 25, "This...