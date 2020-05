Luvkush🇮🇳 RT @ArvindKejriwal: My tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. His work in literature, philosophy, education and m… 5 seconds ago AIR PATNA RT @AkashvaniAIR: Respectful tribute to India's greatest polymath and Nobel Prize Laureate #RabindranathTagore on his birth anniversary.… 6 seconds ago amit shukla RT @SrBachchan: T 3524 - Greetings on this day the Birth Anniversary of Gurudev RabindraNath Tagore .. Poet, writer, philosopher , creato… 18 seconds ago Nehan Abbas Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.… https://t.co/unErexFz5d 38 seconds ago Gaikhangam Tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary. Asia's first Nobel laureate and composer of India… https://t.co/ZGxPlWGXim 38 seconds ago Durgairajaa RT @supriya_sule: “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy” - #Rab… 42 seconds ago VIPIN TAAK RT @HPCL: Remembering a legend who inspired millions through his art on his birth anniversary, Gurudeo Rabindranath Tagore. As India’s one… 47 seconds ago Shashi Bhushan Sharma RT @HardeepSPuri: My tribute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Ji on his birth anniversary. A thinker, philosopher & poet who reshaped Bengal… 57 seconds ago