Baronvontong. RT @KoparaFallsKid: Good. Cardinal George Pell: Victoria police to assess unredacted royal commission findings https://t.co/poyR9ZgcPs 6 seconds ago 💧Derek Robinson RT @colonelhogans: All you PELL protectors! Read this you brainwashed ignorant bastards!!! Your fucking mate George did sweet***all to p… 23 seconds ago Ian Max RT @Peter_Fox59: Will Pell's apologists publically condemn his failure to protect children? Will Pell participate in an interview to respon… 25 seconds ago MicheleS RT @elyasgarad: If the Royal Commission found #Pell was "conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy" as early as 1973 and failed to act on c… 29 seconds ago Ian Max RT @FergusonNews: Royal Commission unredacted findings on George Pell - should have taken action on paedophile priest “ought to have been… 32 seconds ago 😷 Blair Palese RT @Peter_Fitz: Royal commission finds Pell 'conscious' of priest abusing children by 1973 https://t.co/z0gKr6pJjQ via @smh 33 seconds ago notarobot RT @MikeCarlton01: If I know you have robbed a bank and don’t tell the cops, I’m also guilty of a crime. But if I’m a Catholic Bishop who k… 35 seconds ago [email protected] RT @SeanBradbery: Given the royal commission findings, how many children and families had their lives destroyed because of George Pell's ac… 1 minute ago