Cardinal George Pell 'knew of clergy abuse for decades'

WorldNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Cardinal George Pell 'knew of clergy abuse for decades'Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests, according to parts of a top-level inquiry released on Thursday. The Royal Commission report was handed down in 2017 but pages relating to Mr Pell's conduct were heavily redacted to prevent jurors in his trials on child sex-abuse allegations from being prejudiced. Australia's High Court last month acquitted the former Vatican treasurer of all charges and freed him from jail, allowing the release of findings...
