Coronavirus worse for US than Pearl Harbor, 9/11: Trump

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON: President said Wednesday the pandemic has been worse for the United States than WASHINGTON: President said Wednesday the pandemic has been worse for the United States than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and renewed his criticism of China, saying the outbreak should have been stopped there. As Germany unveiled plans for a return to near-normality -- including a May 15 restart of the Bundesliga -- the EU forecast a historic recession on the virus-battered continent. Lockdown 3.0: Latest updates Countries in Asia joined Europe, meanwhile, in easing... 👓 View full article

