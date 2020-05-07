Bank of England: UK economy could shrink 30% in H1
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has warned that the British economy could shrink by 30% in the first half of the year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The scale of the decline came as the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee announced Thursday it had decided to keep its main interest rate unchanged […]
