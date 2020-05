You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Baseball Season in South Korea Kicks Off with Socially Distant First Pitch



South Korea’s hitting social distancing out of the park. While dealing with the new normal, the country kicked off its baseball season with a crowdless stadium and a socially distant first pitch. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:01 Published 22 hours ago Korean Baseball League officially opens behind closed doors in Incheon



South Korea's professional baseball league officially opened, as three new cases of coronavirus represented the lowest daily jump in nearly three months. The KBO League began the season with a match.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Korea Baseball Organization games air on ESPN amid pandemic ESPN is once again broadcasting live sports with games from South Korea’s KBO baseball league. The sports network carried the league’s opening day matchup...

CBS News 20 hours ago





Tweets about this