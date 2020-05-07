Chinese researcher on verge of making significant COVID-19 drug shot dead
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Washington, May 07: A Chinese medical researcher on the "verge of making very significant" coronavirus findings has been found shot dead in the US state of Pennsylvania, media reports said on Wednesday. University of Pittsburgh professor Bing Liu, 37, was found dead inside his home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross...