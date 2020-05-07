Global  

Chinese researcher on verge of making significant COVID-19 drug shot dead

WorldNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Chinese researcher on verge of making significant COVID-19 drug shot deadWashington, May 07: A Chinese medical researcher on the "verge of making very significant" coronavirus findings has been found shot dead in the US state of Pennsylvania, media reports said on Wednesday. University of Pittsburgh professor Bing Liu, 37, was found dead inside his home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, on Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and extremities, according to the Ross...
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Researcher Who Was on the Verge of ‘Very Significant Findings’ on the Coronavirus Found Shot Dead

Researcher Who Was on the Verge of ‘Very Significant Findings’ on the Coronavirus Found Shot Dead 00:54

 A researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, who was on the verge of quote “very significant findings” on the coronavirus was found shot dead.

Coronavirus researcher on verge of 'significant findings' killed in murder-suicide: reports

The biology department at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine was in mourning after the shooting death of a scientist who it says was studying the...
FOXNews.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Chinese researcher Dr Bing Liu killed in murder-suicide

Covid 19 coronavirus: Chinese researcher Dr Bing Liu killed in murder-suicideSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES A well-respected University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre researcher was said...
New Zealand Herald


