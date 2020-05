Kloud ☁️ Day 57 without sports πŸ€: Remembering when Reggie Miller dropped eight points in 8.9 seconds I am a victim I remem… https://t.co/BsVRdRYnjU 3 days ago The Political HEDGE Day 57 without sports πŸ€: Remembering when Reggie Miller dropped eight points in 8.9 seconds vs. Knicks https://t.co/kbzFRvTpZL #Sports 3 days ago flinchbΓΆt Day 57 without sports πŸ€: Remembering when Reggie Miller dropped eight points in 8.9 seconds vs. Knicks https://t.co/hOuP9kaulT 4 days ago MSN Sports Day 57 without sports πŸ€: Remembering when@reggiemillertnt dropped eight points in 8.9 seconds vs. Knicks https://t.co/of2oqcXlXh 4 days ago Mike Weglarz Day 57 without sports πŸ€: Remembering when Reggie Miller dropped eight points in 8.9 seconds vs. Knicks https://t.co/ZpgbQHtuxw via @usatoday 4 days ago