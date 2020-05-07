Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Grimes (musician) > Grimes opens up about coronavirus keeping her from seeing loved ones after welcoming baby with Elon Musk

Grimes opens up about coronavirus keeping her from seeing loved ones after welcoming baby with Elon Musk

USATODAY.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
After welcoming a baby with Elon Musk, Grimes opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her pregnancy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Elon Musk and Grimes welcomes new baby

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomes new baby 00:16

 Elon Musk is a father again after confirming the news on Twitter. This is the first child for his 32-year-old girlfriend Grimes.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grimes Breaks Down Meaning of Baby's Unusual Name | Billboard News [Video]

Grimes Breaks Down Meaning of Baby's Unusual Name | Billboard News

A day after the blessed event, Grimes hit Twitter to break down her son's unusual moniker and the internet had a lot of questions.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:05Published
Netflix Releases 'Space Force' Trailer With Steve Carell, Elon Musk Shares First Photo of Newborn & More | THR News [Video]

Netflix Releases 'Space Force' Trailer With Steve Carell, Elon Musk Shares First Photo of Newborn & More | THR News

Elon Musk shares the first pic of his baby, an 'Extraction' sequel is in the works, Selena Gomez is cooking up a TV series and the trailer for Steve Carell's new Netflix comedy is here.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from TeslaElon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...
The Next Web Also reported by •Mid-Day

What you need to know about Grimes, the Canadian musician who just had a baby with tech billionaire Elon Musk (TSLA)

What you need to know about Grimes, the Canadian musician who just had a baby with tech billionaire Elon Musk (TSLA)· Canadian musician Grimes and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have had their first child together.  · The couple have been dating since May 2018, when they...
Business Insider


Tweets about this