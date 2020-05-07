|
Grimes opens up about coronavirus keeping her from seeing loved ones after welcoming baby with Elon Musk
|
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
After welcoming a baby with Elon Musk, Grimes opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic impacted her pregnancy.
|
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomes new baby 00:16
Elon Musk is a father again after confirming the news on Twitter. This is the first child for his 32-year-old girlfriend Grimes.
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this