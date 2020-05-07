Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 11, sickens hundreds

Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 11, sickens hundreds

CBC.ca Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
A gas leak from an LG chemical plant in southern India early Thursday left people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee. At least 11 people died and about 1,000 suffered breathing difficulties and other problems.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant

Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant 00:39

 At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions. The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has...

Recent related videos from verified sources

#VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia [Video]

#VizagGasLeak: Atleast 8 dead and over 1000 sick after gas leak at a chemical plant | Oneindia

At least eight people, including a child, have died and over 1,000 have fallen sick after gas leaked overnight from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradeshs Vishakhapatnam. More than..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news: 1. WILDFIRES RAGE IN FLORIDA PANHANDLE Forecasters say dry conditions, low humidity and high winds have whipped...
Seattle Times

At least nine dead, hundreds hospitalised after gas leak at Indian chemical plant

A gas leak at an Indian chemical plant has killed at least nine people and more than 300 others have been rushed to hospital.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this