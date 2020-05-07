Chemical gas leak at Indian plant kills 11, sickens hundreds
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A gas leak from an LG chemical plant in southern India early Thursday left people struggling to breathe and collapsing in the streets as they tried to flee. At least 11 people died and about 1,000 suffered breathing difficulties and other problems.
