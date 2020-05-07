Men are at higher risk of coronavirus infection, severe disease, and death, which shows data from China, South Korea, Italy, the US and India. The date shows how men have higher death rates than women..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:23Published
Tweets about this
i_dntkno🙄 RT @NourAbida: Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS https://t.co/IljpJ4h1jG 5 minutes ago
Andrew Barnes BBC News - Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS https://t.co/BUNdedq4iB 10 minutes ago
Nour Abida Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS https://t.co/IljpJ4h1jG 11 minutes ago
Aidan Murray BBC News - Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS https://t.co/reYCMgVMgD 11 minutes ago
Darren Richards❌ Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS! This is the sort of***cnn produce , I hate… https://t.co/MoiX2GDlZQ 13 minutes ago
Marverine Cole #StayHomeSaveLives This news is incredibly frightening for me to read ===>> ‘Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death… https://t.co/QHySNcgqFv 13 minutes ago
russell culpin But why ??? Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS https://t.co/qu1QkbHf9Q 16 minutes ago
Gary Woliński BBC News - Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS https://t.co/nCP35DpOwi 17 minutes ago