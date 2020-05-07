Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Scotland > Johnson urges caution over easing UK lockdown

Johnson urges caution over easing UK lockdown

BBC News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Any lifting of restrictions in England is expected to be very limited, as Scotland extends its lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions

Covid-19: Key questions on lifting lockdown restrictions 01:21

 The Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to deliver a “roadmap” to easing lockdown restrictions. On Sunday a “menu of options” will be announced on how the nation will end phase one of social distancing measures... …in an attempt to re-energise the economy while still suppressing the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Key scientist quits Sage after admitting ‘error of judgment’ on distancing [Video]

Key scientist quits Sage after admitting ‘error of judgment’ on distancing

A scientist whose research aided Boris Johnson’s decision to impose a lockdown has resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after admitting an “error of judgment”...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures [Video]

Jonathan Van-Tam urges downloads of contact-tracing app to ease lockdown measures

NHS bosses have urged the public to download the new contact-tracing app to help to ease lockdown measures and save lives. The smartphone app begins testing on the Isle of Wight this week as a new part..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Johnson warns Covid-19 lockdown must be eased with ‘maximum caution’

Boris Johnson has said he will act with “maximum caution” in easing the coronavirus lockdown amid signs of tensions with the devolved administrations in...
Belfast Telegraph

Pubs could reopen in August as Boris Johnson drafts lockdown easing plans

Pubs could reopen in August as Boris Johnson drafts lockdown easing plansPrime Minister Boris Johnson is poised to relax some restrictions just days after it was confirmed the UK has recorded the second highest coronavirus death toll...
Daily Record Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldReutersIndependent

You Might Like


Tweets about this

swissbusiness

swissbusiness Johnson urges caution over easing UK lockdown https://t.co/dNE6Q6QXe2 https://t.co/6Fm84IChkM 44 minutes ago

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Johnson urges caution over easing UK lockdown https://t.co/wdz0B56s4y https://t.co/2nvZiaqTDc 1 hour ago

Takavar123

Takavar Scotland urges caution over saying we are 'past the peak' of coronavirus - LBC News. Johnson ist unbelehrbar! https://t.co/yk62QYLgxX 6 days ago