Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. A newlywed California couple left their Waikiki hotel room repeatedly, despite being warned by hotel staff, and were arrested. Others have been arrested […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Police raid house party 'flouting Covid-19 restrictions' with Thai prostitutes entertaining tourists during lockdown



This is the moment police raided a house party allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions with two Thai sex workers hired to entertain tourists stuck in the country during the lockdown. Officers.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:44 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this