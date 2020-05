Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has thrown out the convictions of two people involved in New Jersey's "Bridgegate" scandal. The court said in a unanimous decision Thursday that the government had overreached in prosecuting Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni for their roles in creating a massive traffic jam to punish a New Jersey mayor