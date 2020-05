Recent related news from verified sources Pentagon report says 130 civilians killed in 2019, lower than watchdog estimates U.S. military operations killed about 130 civilians and injured 91 others in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia last year, according to a Pentagon report seen...

Reuters 1 day ago



Somalia: U.S. Regrets Killing 2 Civilians, Rights Group Says Number Could Be Higher [Dalsan Radio] Two civilians were killed and three injured in a United States airstrike in Somalia early last year, the US said in a rare acknowledgement of...

allAfrica.com 1 week ago



