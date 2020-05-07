Global  

Data shows virus death risk twice as high for black Britons

Seattle Times Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Almost all ethnic minorities in Britain are at greater risk of dying with the coronavirus, and black men and black women are nearly twice as likely to die than white individuals, according to an analysis by the national statistics agency. The Office of National Statistics looked at the virus-related deaths in England […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Black Britons face 'twice the risk' of death, says ONS

Location and wealth do not fully explain the risk compared to white people, new analysis suggests.
BBC News


