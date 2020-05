Kavir RT @BBCWorld: Guns n' Roses singer Axl Rose and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in coronavirus Twitter spat https://t.co/zIgI46C3nH 9 seconds ago J Breveboy RT @j_breveboy: BBC News - Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin in coronavirus Twitter spat https://t.co/tLJRRiaosy 1 minute ago J Breveboy BBC News - Axl Rose and Steven Mnuchin in coronavirus Twitter spat https://t.co/tLJRRiaosy 2 minutes ago Jeffhunter RT @EW: Axl Rose spars with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Twitter over coronavirus response https://t.co/FDyfgCUA7T 2 minutes ago Entertainment Weekly Axl Rose spars with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Twitter over coronavirus response https://t.co/FDyfgCUA7T 3 minutes ago Andrew Duncan Guns ‘n Roses singer Axl Rose and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in coronavirus Twitter spat. 🇺🇸🎸💰😳#AxlRose… https://t.co/7kWARkmynW 3 minutes ago Keith Douglas Axl Rose, Steven #Mnuchin and the pandemic Twitter feud no one saw coming [HOW STUPID do you have to be to choose t… https://t.co/srVP21IRIf 5 minutes ago