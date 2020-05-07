Global  

Ahmaud Arbery was killed doing what he loved, and a south Georgia community demands justice

Thursday, 7 May 2020
Ahmaud Arbery was killed doing what he loved, and a south Georgia community demands justiceGlynn County, Georgia (CNN)Though a prosecutor says he'll let a grand jury decide whether the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery will face charges, many in this south Georgia community can't understand why no one's been arrested. It's been more than 10 weeks since the shooting, and Arbery's supporters feel their outrage would've been louder had coronavirus restrictions not curtailed their protests. On Tuesday, days after the state eased its stay-at-home order, demonstrators converged on the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Arbery was killed. "You want to chase somebody down? We got over 100 bodies out here. Chase us down," said a man leading the demonstration. "We're a community. We're not going...
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging

US: Video shows Black man Ahmaud Arbery gunned down while jogging 02:28

 Tensions rise in Georgia after video emerges showing white former policeman and his son confronting and shooting young Black jogger.

Common, Ciara and More Demand Justice For Killing of Ahmaud Arbery | Billboard News [Video]

Common, Ciara and More Demand Justice For Killing of Ahmaud Arbery | Billboard News

Common, Ciara and More Demand Justice For Killing of Ahmaud Arbery | Billboard News

Elderly man killed in 'serious incident' in Wales [Video]

Elderly man killed in 'serious incident' in Wales

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly man died and three others were injured during an incident in a shop in the Rhondda, South Wales Police said. Officers were..

Shooting of unarmed black man in Georgia should go to grand jury: prosecutor

Ahmaud Arbery was killed after two white men pursued him while he was running in Georgia suburb. Neither man was arrested after the slaying.
Death of Ahmaud Arbery sparks growing national outcry for justice, answers

The growing nationwide outcry for justice in the death Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was fatally shot in February while jogging in a southern Georgia town,...
