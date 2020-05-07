Ahmaud Arbery was killed doing what he loved, and a south Georgia community demands justice

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Glynn County, Glynn County, Georgia (CNN)Though a prosecutor says he'll let a grand jury decide whether the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery will face charges, many in this south Georgia community can't understand why no one's been arrested. It's been more than 10 weeks since the shooting, and Arbery's supporters feel their outrage would've been louder had coronavirus restrictions not curtailed their protests. On Tuesday, days after the state eased its stay-at-home order, demonstrators converged on the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Arbery was killed. "You want to chase somebody down? We got over 100 bodies out here. Chase us down," said a man leading the demonstration. "We're a community. We're not going... 👓 View full article

