A Balanced Diet as a Necessary Part of a Healthy Lifestyle

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

What is a balanced diet? A balanced diet provides you with all the nutrients vital for the proper functioning of your body. In fact, a balanced diet in combination with regular exercising can prevent obesity, various chronic diseases, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc. A balanced diet and weight loss A balanced diet can undeniably help you lose weight, since it does not include caloric, high-sugar, high-fat, and high-carb foods. Nevertheless, the concept of a balanced diet is individual for every person, depending on one’s age, gender, and many other factors. Therefore, there is no one-size-fits-all data in this respect. What to eat? Cereals and granola, since they are rich in... 👓 View full article

