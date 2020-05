Joe RT @latimesent: 🎶Tell me somethin', girl Are you happy in this modern world? Or do you need more? Like a new Gaga album? 🎶https://t.co/E6p… 8 seconds ago

Onur NKFC ❤️Lady Gaga RT @gagamonster96: I ordered my copy of #Chromatica from here! It ships all over Europe/ worldwide! https://t.co/l1uiDcG2Am 19 seconds ago

Pedro RT @blessedswifty: Hey Swifties! Let’s support Lady Gaga’s upcoming album, #Chromatica that will be out on May 29! 🔥 https://t.co/JUXp9mNW2y 57 seconds ago

Onur NKFC ❤️Lady Gaga RT @chartsblackpink: Lady Gaga's #Chromatica will be released on May 29th, the album includes a collaboration with @ygofficialblink titled… 1 minute ago

J-14 Magazine Mark your calendars, people, because the release date for Lady Gaga's upcoming album, #Chromatica, is finally here!… https://t.co/wFIfCTEhcM 1 minute ago

sidney RT @ArianatorFallen: Lady Gaga will be releasing an upcoming album on May 29th and a collaboration between @ArianaGrande #RainOnMe #Chromat… 2 minutes ago

Rick @patrick86168996 @sasha_jam #CHROMATICA THE SIXTH STUDIO ALBUM BY LADY GAGA OUT MAY 29 6 minutes ago