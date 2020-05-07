Global  

Trump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economy

CBC.ca Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Documents created by the top disease investigators in the U.S. meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centres and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic have been shelved by the Trump administration.
