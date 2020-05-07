Trump administration shelves expert guidelines on reopening U.S. economy
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Documents created by the top disease investigators in the U.S. meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, day care centres and restaurants during the still-raging pandemic have been shelved by the Trump administration.
Trump Administration Rejects CDC
Guidelines for Reopening US The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
published 17 pages detailing recommendations
for America's reopening amid COVID-19. Six categories were addressed by the guidelines:
schools, centers of faith, vulnerable...
