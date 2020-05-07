Mom’s rule: Mother’s Day special doc airs on Comedy Central

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Louie Anderson’s late mom is never very far from the comedian’s mind. He often references her in his stand-up, writes books with her in mind and even won an Emmy for “Baskets” playing a character in full drag inspired by his real mom. “I’m trying to pay her back every day […] 👓 View full article

