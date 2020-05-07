Justice Department dropping ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn’s criminal case

Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The The Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump ’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn , abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for Trump and his supporters in attacking the FBI ’s Russia investigation. The move is a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller . It comes even though prosecutors for the last three years had maintained that Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview. Flynn himself admitted as much, and became a key cooperator for Mueller as he investigated ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump... 👓 View full article

