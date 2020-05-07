Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rupert Grint > 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome are 'delighted' by arrival of baby girl

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome are 'delighted' by arrival of baby girl

USATODAY.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
It's time to raise a glass of butterbeer to Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome! The two have become parents.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Rupert Grint is a dad

Rupert Grint is a dad 00:47

 Rupert Grint has become a father for the first time, as his girlfriend Georgia Groome has given birth to a baby girl.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome expecting first child [Video]

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome expecting first child

Rupert Grint is preparing to become a dad for the first time.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published
Rupert Grint to become a dad [Video]

Rupert Grint to become a dad

Rupert Grint is to become a father for the first time after confirming his girlfriend Georgia Groome is expecting the couple's first child.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:03Published

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint And Girlfriend Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

Congrats!
Daily Caller

Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Their First Child!

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are parents! The 31-year-old Harry Potter star and the 28-year-old Double Date actress welcomed their first child, People...
Just Jared


Tweets about this