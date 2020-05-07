|
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome are 'delighted' by arrival of baby girl
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
It's time to raise a glass of butterbeer to Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome! The two have become parents.
Credit: Bang Media - Published
Rupert Grint is a dad 00:47
Rupert Grint has become a father for the first time, as his girlfriend Georgia Groome has given birth to a baby girl.
