Tara Reade in Megyn Kelly Interview Says Biden Should Withdraw From Presidential Race
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Ms. Reade, who has accused Joseph R. Biden Jr. of sexual assault, said he “should not be running on character.” Mr. Biden has denied the allegation.
On May 1st, Democratic nominee Joe Biden denied allegations he sexually assaulted Tara Reade in 1993.
“It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened.”
It was the first time Biden has publicly addressed the allegation.
The accusations has caused a crisis of conscience...
On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..
