Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tara Reade in Megyn Kelly Interview Says Biden Should Withdraw From Presidential Race

Tara Reade in Megyn Kelly Interview Says Biden Should Withdraw From Presidential Race

NYTimes.com Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Ms. Reade, who has accused Joseph R. Biden Jr. of sexual assault, said he “should not be running on character.” Mr. Biden has denied the allegation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: What Do We Know About Tara Reade's Accusations Against Joe Biden?

What Do We Know About Tara Reade's Accusations Against Joe Biden? 00:56

 On May 1st, Democratic nominee Joe Biden denied allegations he sexually assaulted Tara Reade in 1993. “It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened.” It was the first time Biden has publicly addressed the allegation. The accusations has caused a crisis of conscience...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade [Video]

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault. Kelly did not say when the interview would be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut" [Video]

AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut"

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden accuser Tara Reade tells Megyn Kelly she wishes he'd drop out of the presidential race

"I wish he would (withdraw from the race)," Reade said. "But he won't. But I wish he would. That's how I feel emotionally."
USATODAY.com

Tara Reade: Biden sex attack accuser urges him to quit race

Tara Reade says the Democrat "should not be running on character" to challenge President Trump.
BBC News Also reported by •MediaiteNYTimes.com

Tweets about this