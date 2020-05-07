Tara Reade: Biden sex attack accuser urges him to quit race

Joe Biden is at the center of a sexual assault fire storm.
He has been accused of sex assault by former staffer Tara Reade.
Reade says she filed a complaint with a personnel office on Capitol Hill around 1993.
CNN says Reade doesn't have a copy of the document.
She doesn't remember where and to...
In Tara Reade's first interview since Joe Biden unequivocally denied her assault allegation last week, she was asked what she wanted to say to him. "I want to... Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com •Newsy •USATODAY.com •The Wrap •FOXNews.com
Tweets about this
Kura kov Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/3xkMmFeYuu https://t.co/hnVIKlKWSp 3 minutes ago