Tara Reade: Biden sex attack accuser urges him to quit race

BBC News Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Tara Reade says the Democrat "should not be running on character" to challenge President Trump.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden's Response To Tara Reade Hits Senate Snag

Biden's Response To Tara Reade Hits Senate Snag 00:43

 Joe Biden is at the center of a sexual assault fire storm. He has been accused of sex assault by former staffer Tara Reade. Reade says she filed a complaint with a personnel office on Capitol Hill around 1993. CNN says Reade doesn't have a copy of the document. She doesn't remember where and to...

Recent related news from verified sources

Feinstein, after strong defense of Blasey Ford, questions Tara Reade's Biden sex-assault claim

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., reportedly questioned Tara Reade's sexual harassment allegations against Joe Biden Thursday, calling them "absolutely...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Former Senate aide Tara Reade calls on Joe Biden to withdraw from presidential race

In Tara Reade's first interview since Joe Biden unequivocally denied her assault allegation last week, she was asked what she wanted to say to him. "I want to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsyUSATODAY.comThe WrapFOXNews.com

