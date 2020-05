Recent related videos from verified sources London school makes face shields for NHS staff and key workers



Staff at Gladesmore Community School in Tottenham, north London are making face shields for NHS staff and front line key workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:54 Published 10 hours ago Father recovers from Covid-19 coma in time for son's birthday



A father-of-two who spent 19 days in an induced coma in hospital has recovered from coronavirus and returned home in time to celebrate his son’s second birthday. Omar Taylor, 31, was applauded by NHS.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: University of East Anglia gives empty rooms to NHS staff BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Hospital staff and carers are staying at the University of East Anglia during the Covid-19 outbreak.

BBC Local News 20 hours ago



WHO guidelines for frontline PPE use designed to protect people, conserve gear As the coronavirus began to spread around the world, a global shortage of masks and other protective equipment emerged, especially for frontline medical staff.

Reuters 18 hours ago



