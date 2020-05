700 ESPN RT @bcondotta: Seahawks get four prime time games, open Sept. 13 at Atlanta as 2020 schedule is set https://t.co/UmkNHMHNtF via @seattletim… 2 minutes ago

700 ESPN RT @SeaTimesSports: The Seahawks' schedule is here! 🏈📅 @bcondotta breaks it all down from the season-opener against the Falcons to each of… 3 minutes ago

Seattle Times Sports The Seahawks' schedule is here! 🏈📅 @bcondotta breaks it all down from the season-opener against the Falcons to eac… https://t.co/GH0jB3WFN5 4 minutes ago

Bob Condotta Seahawks get four prime time games, open Sept. 13 at Atlanta as 2020 schedule is set https://t.co/UmkNHMHNtF via @seattletimes 5 minutes ago

NativeSeahawk RT @seahawksPR: The @Seahawks schedule features four prime-time games, making it the eighth-consecutive season with four or more, and featu… 6 minutes ago

Larry Rice RT @AaronQ13Fox: The #Seahawks have four prime time games (3 at home) and 11 games on @Q13Fox. at ATL NE (SNF) DAL at MIA MIN (SNF) BYE at… 7 minutes ago

950 KJR RT @Curtis_Crabtree: The Seahawks will open their season at the Atlanta Falcons and have four scheduled prime-time games. Story: https://t.… 9 minutes ago