Recent related news from verified sources Latest on the killing of Ahmaud Arbery: Gregory and Travis McMichael arrested, charged with murder The attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's family believe he was the victim of racial profiling. Here's what we know about the Georgia jogger's shooting death.

Delawareonline 3 hours ago



Arrests made in shooting death of black jogger in Georgia after outcry Late Thursday, Georgia father and son Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man killed...

CBC.ca 3 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this