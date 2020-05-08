Global  

Tara Reade: Biden sex attack accuser urges him to quit race

BBC News Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Tara Reade offers to take a lie detector test about her claim, on condition Mr Biden do so also.
Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade [Video]

Megyn Kelly To Interview Tara Reade

Syracuse News is reporting that Megyn Kelly will interview Tara Reade, a former staffer for Joe Biden who’s accused him of sexual assault. Kelly did not say when the interview would be..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut" [Video]

AOC: Biden Allegations "Not Clear Cut"

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed the sexual assault allegation faced by former Vice President Joe Biden. In an interview with NPR Ocasio-Cortez explained the allegations are not a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Feinstein, after strong defense of Blasey Ford, questions Tara Reade's Biden sex-assault claim

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., reportedly questioned Tara Reade's sexual harassment allegations against Joe Biden Thursday, calling them "absolutely...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Tara Reade Says Biden Should Withdraw From Presidential Race

In an interview with Megyn Kelly, Ms. Reade, who has accused Joseph R. Biden Jr. of sexual assault, said he “should not be running on character.” Mr. Biden...
NYTimes.com

jamesbr08173355

jamesbrandon RT @BBCNews: Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/Gey7BFGOW6 48 seconds ago

Ed6567

Edo Moraty BBC News - Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/bhvlNgAbCl Pathetic working for… https://t.co/OkaG8q6iEP 1 minute ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/TaLFN9k6OH 4 minutes ago

Etomiuc

Eugen Tomiuc Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/14tffE6Eut 8 minutes ago

pjpaton

peter paton RT @my_amigouk: BBC NEWS - Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/MXcCXsG4iS 12 minutes ago

vapokracker

Vulpes Vulpes This is an interesting moral dilemma Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/5K4DgakJAJ 13 minutes ago

my_amigouk

Amigo News BBC NEWS - Tara Reade: Biden***attack accuser urges him to quit race https://t.co/MXcCXsG4iS 14 minutes ago