The Beat Inside Xbox showcases new games coming to Xbox Series X https://t.co/CsKoETd4qM 6 hours ago The Bad Beard Dude Seen some ok looking games on Inside XBOX but nothing that showcases next generation tech. Nearly every game shown… https://t.co/Pmcqw8CmkY 8 hours ago Mr. Unknown™ One thing I wish this game showcases in the future like Inside Xbox or State of Play would do is actually show game… https://t.co/c8LDphDomY 11 hours ago