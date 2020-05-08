Supermoon 2020: Netizens share mesmerizing pics of 'super flower moon'

Global  

This full moon corresponded to Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima, a holiday observed by Buddhists across Asia. Sometimes informally called "Buddha''s Birthday", it commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.
 The moon rises over Rivington Pike, Bolton, Lancashire, ahead of the final supermoon of the year, which will be visible over the UK on Thursday evening. The full moon in May is also known as the "flower moon", signifying the flowers that bloom during the month.

This supermoon is known as the ‘Super Flower Moon’ because as per tell tales the early Native American tribes referred to it as the Flower Moon.
