Sean Eekhout RT @SABCNews: ‘Full-flower supermoon’ rises on world starting to emerge from pandemic lockdowns https://t.co/5ZyeJGoa0q https://t.co/8ysOWK… 12 minutes ago Reem 🌙🔮🕊 RT @ABSCBNNews: The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Flower Moon, rises above the Statue of Liberty, as seen from Jersey City | vi… 14 minutes ago One News Page 'Full-flower supermoon' rises as world starts emerge from lockdowns: https://t.co/3CQ1biu6CL #supermoon 32 minutes ago ŞİYAR ÖNER RT @trtworld: In pictures: Last #supermoon of 2020 lights up skies around the world https://t.co/ckvYGbfggl https://t.co/1sOVUYpc9l 38 minutes ago J.S.P. Laguerta,RPh RT @ABSCBNNews: 'Full-flower supermoon' rises on world starting to emerge from pandemic lockdowns https://t.co/OSyP0WmLr5 1 hour ago