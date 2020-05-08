Global  

Georgia father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

Georgia father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud ArberySAVANNAH, Ga. – Georgia authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. The charges came more than two months after Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on a residential street just outside the port city of Brunswick. National outrage over the case swelled this week after cellphone video that appeared to show the shooting. Those close to Arbery celebrated the news but also expressed frustration at the long wait. “This should have occurred the day it happened,” said Akeem Baker, one of Arbery’s close friends in Brunswick. “There’s no way...
