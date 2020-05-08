Global  

Twitch is developing talk shows and dating programs for gamers

Seattle Times Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Twitch, the online video site popular among gamers, is looking for its version of “The Bachelor.” The company plans to fund a slate of original, unscripted series that would be live and interactive, airing two to three times a week, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg. Its preferred genres are game shows, dating […]
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Twitch Is Working to Develop Talk and Dating Shows for Gamers

Twitch Is Working to Develop Talk and Dating Shows for Gamers 00:27

 Twtich, the popular streaming service among gamers, is developing a slate of original unscripted talk shows and dating shows that will be live and interactive. The streaming service is attempting to broaden its audience but doesn't want to abandon its younger viewers.

Twitch is going to fund new reality programming

Twitch is going to fund new reality programmingIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Now that we're all inside and online a brain-breaking amount of time per day, Twitch is looking to fund a slate of...
The Verge

