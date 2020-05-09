Global  

Vanessa Bryant files claim against L.A. County sheriff over Kobe Bryant crash site photos

Saturday, 9 May 2020
Vanessa Bryant files claim against L.A. County sheriff over Kobe Bryant crash site photosVanessa Bryant has filed a claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over deputies sharing “unauthorized” photos of the scene of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, their daughter and seven others. According to the claim filed Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva “personally assured her” that deputies were securing the crash site to ensure her privacy. “In reality, however, no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies were at the scene snapping cell-phone photos of the dead children, parents, and coaches,” the claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, said. “As the department would later admit, there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the...
