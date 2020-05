Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurrana approached for 'Nach Baliye', she confirms Saturday, 9 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 13' and have been together since 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this