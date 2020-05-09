Sourdough crumpets and a surf: Mother's Day in lockdown

Credit: Oneindia - Published 16 hours ago Mother's Day Special: A mother narrates her ordeal under the Covid-19 lockdown: Watch |Oneindia News 01:37 A mother narrates her hardships that she has to face under the lockdown. She tells how life has suddenly become so challenging under the lockdown. Life has become really difficult under the Covid-19 lockdown when there is no work and struggle to get money and food is a real problem. She narrates her...