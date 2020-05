Recent related news from verified sources Hamilton gets empty feeling thinking about F1 without fans World champion Lewis Hamilton says driving around Formula One tracks without fans cheering at Silverstone and Monza would literally feel “very empty”

FOX Sports 3 days ago



F1's return will be empty but beneficial, says Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton believes returning to grand prix racing without fans will be an “empty” experience as Formula One prepares to launch the new season behind...

WorldNews 2 days ago



