Recent related videos from verified sources Elon Musk Goes On Twitter Rant Over Its Shut Down Car Factories, Threatens To Sue California



Elon Musk went on a rant on Twitter about the state of California shutting down his Tesla factories. While Musk announced his Freemont, CA plan would reopen to his staff, Alameda County’s interim.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Elon Musk: Tesla Will 'Leave California After Shutdowns



Reuters Elon Musk says Tesla may leave its Palo Alto headquarters and Fremont, California factory. In a tweet Saturday morning, the chief executive continued his outrage against shelter-in-place orders.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tesla sues Alameda County to force California factory reopening Tesla filed a lawsuit Saturday against Alameda County in an effort to invalidate orders that have prevented the automaker from reopening its factory in Fremont,...

TechCrunch 1 day ago



Tesla's Musk Suing California County for Blocking Reopening Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was "immediately" filing a lawsuit against a California county that is not allowing his company's headquarters to reopen because of...

Newsmax 1 day ago



