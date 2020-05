Taliban say they don’t have missing US contractor Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban leaders searched their ranks, including the much-feared Haqqani network, and on Sunday told The Associated Press they are not holding Mark R. Frerichs, a Navy veteran turned contractor who was disappeared in Afghanistan in late January. “We don’t have any information about the missing American,” Sohail Shaheen, Taliban’s political spokesman, told […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Afghan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners



The latest move comes a day after the Taliban walks out of talks, accusing Kabul of delaying the release of prisoners. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published on April 9, 2020 Afghanistan frees 100 Taliban prisoners



The Afghan government freed 100 Taliban prisoners on Wednesday as a first step in a peace process with the hardline Islamists, despite the group's suspension of talks on a planned prisoner exchange.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published on April 9, 2020

Tweets about this