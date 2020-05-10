|
Fire breaks out in cardboard factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana
|
|
Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
A fire broke out in a cardboard factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. However, no one is trapped or in
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Fire breaks out at rubber ball factory in UP's Meerut
A fire broke out at rubber ball factory in TP Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Heavy flames and smoke were visible at the spot. At least six fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame and..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Major fire breaks out at carboard factoryA major fire broke out at a cardboard factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. The fire erupted around 7
Hindu
Major fire breaks out at cardboard factoryA major fire broke out at a cardboard factory in outer Delhi’s Bawana on Sunday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. The fire erupted around 7
Hindu
You Might Like
Tweets about this